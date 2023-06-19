Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton have taken home the darts title for a second time in the sport's world cup in a 10-2 victory over Scotland.

The pair repeated their 2020 triumph by beating out Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in Frankfurt.

'The Iceman' Price praised Clayton for the win, telling Sky Sports: “Honestly I think I struggled a little bit in that game. Jonny was the one to pick our trophy up. He won it for us tonight.

“He was fantastic at scoring, checking out. I was there in between but he was clinical. Fair play to Jonny. What a player, absolute gentleman as well.

Jonny Clayton, pictured last month at the Cazoo Premier League play-offs Credit: PA Images

“It’s a difficult sport against the best players in the world week-in and week-out and to win by that margin is a little bit flattering. We’re thrilled to win and Jonny carried me tonight, so happy days.”

The champions had reached the all-British final after a tense 8-7 win against Belgium.

Meanwhile, Scotland dashed Germany's hopes of reaching the final on home ground with a 8-5 win over their hosts. The Germans had earlier beat shocked England in a 8-3 victory in the quarter-final.

Gerwyn Price at the Cazoo Premier League play-offs in London last month Credit: PA Images

The Scots also had high praise for their opponents, with Anderson saying: “The Welsh have got a cracking darts team. We tried, and we’re not getting any younger but we’ll still try.

“You’ve got Gerwyn, what he’s done in darts over the last few years, and you’ve got the Ferret (Clayton) – I ain’t sending him no Christmas card this year.”

Price and Clayton had victories in five successive legs, proving a challenge for their Scottish opponents.

However, Scotland clawed back another leg win through Anderson’s 12-darter to make it 8-2.

But, despite Scotland's efforts, Wales ultimately claimed the victory, with Clayton sealing the 10-2 result.