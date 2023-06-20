A teenager has died after emergency services were alerted to an incident at a popular beach in south Wales.

The 15-year-old was in the water at Aberavon beach at around 7.10pm on Monday evening (19 June).

South Wales Police said its officers and a "number of other emergency services" were sent to the beach.

The force added that despite the "best efforts of members of the public and emergency services," the boy "sadly passed away".

Paramedics also attended the beach alongside police. Credit: Media Wales

Chief Inspector Richard Haines said: "Shortly before 7.10pm, officers were called to a report of a boy in the sea at Aberavon Beach, Port Talbot.

"We attended with a number of other emergency services.

"A 15-year-old boy was located and despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services he sadly passed away.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2300202601.