The funeral of two teenagers who died following a crash in Ely will take place on 6 July, it has been confirmed.

A service for best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, is to be held at 1pm in the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Avenue in the Ely area of Cardiff, followed by a burial and a wake.

Nearby Windsor Clive Primary School has told parents it will be closing for the day after holding talks with South Wales Police, Cardiff Council and the church.

The boys’ family have asked that no motorcycles, Sur-Ron electric bikes or scooters are taken to the funeral.

Kyrees and Harvey were riding a Sur-Ron e-bike and being followed by a police van moments before they crashed in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on Monday May 22.

Tensions between members of the public and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

A riot erupted in the area which the boys died as tensions rose between the community and the police Credit: PA Images

A total of 20 people have so far been arrested in connection with the riot, and two men were arrested last week in relation to a ride-out to commemorate the teenagers which took place on Saturday June 10.

CCTV footage showed a police vehicle chasing after the two teenagers before the crash

Two South Wales Police officers are being investigated for gross misconduct in relation to the deaths of two teenage boys which sparked the Ely riots in May.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) says it has issued the notices to the officers, the driver and passenger, who were in a marked police van seen following Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan before they died on Snowden Road, in Ely, last month.

CCTV footage showed a police vehicle chasing after the two teenagers who were riding on an e-bike around the streets of Ely on 22 May.

A Facebook post by a family friend said: “I have been asked to let family and friends know that the funerals of Kyrees and Harvey will be held on Thursday 6th July 1pm at the Church of Resurrection then to their final resting place at Western Cemetery at 2.30pm.

“Please wear what you feel comfortable in. All we ask is that you incorporate something blue.

“Let’s celebrate the lives of these two young boys and come together as one to remember them and show how loved they are.”

A letter from Windsor Clive headteacher Kim Fisher said: “You will be aware of the recent tragic events in our community where Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans sadly died.

“I have held meetings with various organisations such as the police, Cardiff Council and the church to risk-assess the impact of the funerals on the school’s ability to operate safely on Thursday 6th July.

“A joint decision has been made to close Windsor Clive on Thursday 6th July to all pupils and staff.”

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects at a vigil Credit: PA

She added: “Whilst closing the school is not ideal, this decision has been taken in the best interests of the school and local community on what will be a very emotional time for many.”

Days after the tragedy, Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford held a meeting with community leaders and organisations to look at ways of best supporting the community in future.

Social justice minister Jane Hutt said that they are continuing to develop a plan for the Caerau and Ely areas which will focus on supporting children and young people.