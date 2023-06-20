The family of motorcyclist who died after a collision with a bus say he was a "wonderful son and father".

Martin Saunders, 48, from Mountain Ash died in a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road on the outskirts of the town on Saturday, 17 June.

A bus driver, 51, was arrested and later released under investigation, South Wales Police confirmed.

The collision involving a motorbike and bus happened on the A4059 between Mountain Ash and Abercynon. Credit: Google Maps

"He will forever live on in our hearts"

Mr Saunders' daughter said “Nothing can explain the loss we are all feeling as a family right now.

"Martin was my Dad and was one of a kind. He loved his family unconditionally.

"He will be truly missed by everyone who loved and adored him. He was the best father anyone could ask for.

"He has been taken from us far too early and nothing can fill the void that he has left.

"I don’t know how I will come to terms with what has happened. He will forever live on in our hearts and never be forgotten"

His family continued: "He was a wonderful son, father, Gransha and father-in-law.

“He loved his music and was a big animal lover and had a passion for his motorbikes.

“He was well known in the community and was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a heart of gold and was totally selfless and would help anyone in need.”

Martin’s Father said: “Martin was the model son; I can’t find the words to express the loss that I am currently feeling. No parent should have to deal with losing their son ever, and especially at such a young age."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...