The father of murdered teenager Ben Bellamy has spoken of his "total disgust" after a parole board decided one of his son's killers could be freed from prison.Ben, 17 at the time of his murder, had been walking home from a Swansea nightclub when he was viscously attacked and killed on the seafront in 2005.

Joshua Declan Thomas, then aged 15, was among a group of youths who lured Ben to the beach before punching, kicking, and stamping on him.

Thomas was convicted of murder and robbery and jailed in 2006 for a minimum of 18 years.

However, in 2017 the Court of Appeal cut Thomas' term to 17 years – and the Parole Board has now directed he can be released.

Ben's father John, 53, said: "The Parole Board decided to release the animal. My reaction is of total disgust. I can't understand how you can take another life in the manner Ben's was taken and be given a chance to live your life.

"Ben was just starting his life and he brutally took it away. I'm sure everyone in the country feels that if you kill another human the way Ben was killed you should be locked up until you die.

"I wish that animal nothing but pain for the rest of his life. He's played the system and fooled the Parole Board. Let's hope that another family doesn't suffer what we have because he's a killer who has been freed."Joel Taylor and Andrew Rafferty, both 18 at the time, were also jailed following the attack. Taylor was handed a sentence of 22 years minimum for murder, while Rafferty served seven years in prison for robbery after his manslaughter conviction was quashed.

Joshua Declan Thomas Credit: South Wales Police/PA Wire

Ben, from Sketty Park, had been walking home from Cinderella's nightclub in September 2005 when he was attacked, stripped naked, and left to drown. The Parole Board said Thomas gave evidence to the panel at his parole hearing. The panel also gave "very careful consideration" to a statement from Ben's family which "clearly conveyed the impact of Mr Thomas’ crimes".The Parole Board report said Thomas had "mixed with antisocial people and had demonstrated misplaced loyalty" at the time of the murder.

It said "consequently he had been easily led due to a sense of not fitting in well enough", adding: "He could act in an impulsive and reckless manner without regard for the consequences of his actions. Mr Thomas had misused both alcohol and drugs and he had experienced difficulties in managing extremes of emotion."

During his time in an open prison for four years, Thomas gained vocational qualifications, worked in the community, and had been on temporary release from prison.The Parole Board's report spoke of Thomas' "progress" in taking programmes to address "decision-making, better ways of thinking, drugs and alcohol misuse, and a tendency to use violence".

Ben Bellamy Credit: South Wales Police/PA Wire

The board said Thomas' probation officer had advised that he had been "sufficiently tested" and that both witnesses supported his release on parole licence.The Parole Board said the release plan included a requirement for Thomas to live in designated accommodation as well as "strict limitations" on his "contacts, movements, and activities".

Its report continued: "The panel concluded this plan was robust enough to manage Mr Thomas in the community at this stage."The panel concluded that imprisonment was "no longer necessary for the protection of the public".

Thomas must stick to licence conditions including disclosing "developing relationships", reporting for supervision, taking drug tests, and adhering to a curfew.

He will also be restricted from interacting with "named contacts" and there will be a "wide exclusion zone to avoid contact with victims".A spokesman for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Joshua Thomas following an oral hearing. "Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing. Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."The Parole Board said it will be a matter for the Probation Service to facilitate Thomas' release.