A new national phone line for people who require urgent mental health support is being rolled out across Wales from today.

People can use the number if they have an urgent mental health concern themselves or about someone they know, the Welsh Government said.

It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people of all ages.

Six million pounds has been given to health boards for this service, the Welsh Government confirmed.

The service can be accessed by calling NHS 111 and selecting ‘option 2’.

Callers will be transferred to a dedicated member of a mental health team in their local health board area.

"The number is free to call from a landline or mobile, even if you have no credit left," Pete Brown, Head of Service for NHS 111 Wales at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said.

How do you contact the service and what will happen?

Call 111 and press option two and you will be connected to a dedicated member of a mental health team in your local area

People will be assessed on their needs and there can be intervention over the phone to "reduce distress"

Callers can also be referred to mental health services, given self-care advice or signposted to other support

The service has been in place in some parts of Wales since November last year and has so far had more than 15,000 calls.

The majority of callers have had their problems resolved through advice on self-management or been referred to local third sector groups, with a minority of callers referred to urgent mental health care services.

Dr Chris O’Connor, Divisional Director of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said:

“We have now been providing the service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in Gwent since March and local people have told us how much they have valued being able to pick up the phone and speak to a trained mental health practitioner in times of need.

“I would urge anyone who needs urgent assistance for a mental health issue, or anyone who is concerned about a friend or family member, to call 111 (Press 2) and speak to someone who is there to listen, understand the situation, and help you access the right help and support.”

James Evans MS, the Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Mental Health said: “For far too long, patients in Wales suffering from mental health issues have felt no other option other than to go to A&E or suffer in silence at home when lifesaving help has been conceivably possible at speed over the phone.

“Charities had filled the void previously, but I hope that the new provisions with the new 111 press 2 service, that I and my Welsh Conservatives colleagues support, can help provide that much needed help and support that people in crisis need.

“This is just one of a number of measures that the Labour Government need to implement if we are to address the major problems facing mental health services in Wales.”

Plaid Cymru's spokesperson for mental health, Peredur Owen Griffiths MS said: “This new mental health phone lines needs to mark a sea change in the manner and speed in which people in a mental health crisis are supported and treated.

“The fear is that many people have, over the years, been lost between services before the launch of this type of specialist service.

"Welsh Government must clearly outline their plans to publicise this service, to ensure people know it exists and to stop anyone else falling through the gaps in service provision.”

