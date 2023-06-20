Police have named the teenager who drowned in a "tragic" incident at Aberavon beach.

David Ejimofor, 15, from Aberavon got into difficulty in the sea on Monday evening.

South Wales Police said its officers and a "number of other emergency services" were sent to the beach.

The force added that despite the "best efforts of members of the public and emergency services," the boy "sadly passed away".

Police described it as a "very sad and tragic incident". Credit: Media Wales

St. Joseph's Catholic School & Sixth Form Centre said it was "deeply saddened by the news of the tragic and unexpected" death of their Year 11 pupil.

Eugene Scourfield, the school's headteacher, added: "Please be assured that we have set up provision for support with the help of the NPT Counselling Service and our local clergy.

"Our chapel is open to pupils, parents and friends of our school community. Please keep the family in your prayers."

South Wales Police said it is continuing to interview witnesses. Credit: Media Wales

Detective Inspector Carl Price said: "We continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence to establish the circumstances that led to this very sad and tragic incident.

"We are working with partners to support those affected and our thoughts are with David’s family and friends.”

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2300202601.

