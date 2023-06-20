Play Brightcove video

Watch the report by Sara Pickard on the latest episode of ITV's Sharp End

A woman with Down's syndrome who co-presented a panel on a political ITV programme has described the experience as "absolutely incredible."

Sara Pickard co-chaired a panel interviewing Welsh politicians in an episode of ITV's Sharp End to mark the start of Learning Disability week.

She has a long list of achievements including being a torch-bearer for the 2012 Olympic games, an elected community councillor for Pentyrch in Cardiff, and speaking at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York.

On Monday, she took up her latest challenge as she joined host Rob Osborne to co-present Sharp End.

Sara made her own news report and grilled MSs Sioned Williams, Mark Isherwood, and Hefin David in the studio about issues surrounding learning disabilities in Wales. After appearing on the show, Sara said the experience was "absolutely incredible."

"She walked into the newsroom with confidence. I guess if you've addressed the United Nations in New York as she has, then the ITV Cymru Wales studios in Cardiff Bay is a doddle," Rob said.

"Sara Pickard is nothing short of remarkable. She's an elected community councillor, she's acted on stage, and champions people with a learning disability. Her Down's syndrome doesn't get in her way.

"Now she can add a first to her impressive list of achievements. Correct me if I'm wrong but we believe Sara is the first person with Down's syndrome to have presented a political programme on television." Sara's report focused on the 40th anniversary of the All Wales Strategy - legislation which improved the lives of people with a learning disability. While much progress has been made, there is more to do in areas like employment, education and healthcare.

Sara Pickard co-chaired a panel with MSs on ITV's Sharp End Credit: ITV

Learning Disability Week, a campaign which is led by national charity Mencap, runs from 19-25 June. This year, the campaign is focusing on "busting myths about living life with a learning disability."Wayne Crocker from Mencap Cymru said: "Things have moved on for people with a learning disability in the 40 years since the All Wales Strategy but we still need people to be visible and valued.

"Sara’s appearance on Sharp End at the start of Learning Disability will have gone a long way in challenging the negative attitudes many people might still have about people with a learning disability but it must only be a start and we need to keep reinforcing this visibility."

You can catch up with the latest episode of Sharp End - including Sara's report - here.