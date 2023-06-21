A nine-year-old boy has died following a medical emergency at a property in Newport.

Emergency services were called to an address in Ringland Circle at around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

Officers attend the scene, along with Welsh Ambulance Service personnel who confirmed the death of a nine-year-old boy.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Ringland Circle at about 6pm on Tuesday, June 20.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed the death of a nine-year-old boy."

They added that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by an advanced paramedic practitioner, two high acuity response unit paramedics, two operations managers and colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service Cymru.”