A child has been injured after a car collided with pedestrians outside a hospital near Haverfordwest.

The child was airlifted to Cardiff for treatment after the incident outside Withybush Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the car, a passenger and a pedestrian have all been taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Credit: MEN Media

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that there will be a police presence outside the hospital for a "number of hours" as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, quote reference: DP-20230621-173.