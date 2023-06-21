New pictures from a police drone show a large area of forestry affected by another wildfire in the south Wales valleys.

Firefighters have been tackling the wildfire near Ferndale and people living in the area have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the levels of smoke.

It is the latest blaze in Rhondda Cynon Taf and police say the cause is under investigation.

South Wales Police said that if it has been started deliberately, it would be "completely unacceptable".

People living near the blaze in Ferndale have been asked to keep windows and doors closed because of the amount of smoke. Credit: South Wales Police

The force added it is "committed" to bringing "anyone responsible for deliberately lighting fires to justice".

Another fire on the Rhigos Mountain road burned for several days earlier this month. It affected the size of more than 100 football pitches.

This thermal image from the police drone shows the scale of the wildfire with the red indicating flames. Credit: South Wales Police

In a statement posted on social media, South Wales Police said: "We’re lucky to live, work and serve in some of the most picturesque parts of the country. But it seems not everyone appreciates it.

"Every year, we see grass fires devastate swathes of landscape, particularly in areas of the south Wales valleys. Not all are set deliberately, but many are. All damage wildlife and habitats, and put the lives of firefighters and people in neighbouring communities at risk.

"These images were captured by our drone yesterday, as multiple firefighter crews and wildfire experts, battled to bring a wildfire in Ferndale under control.

Police say they will continue to educate people about the impacts wildfires have on communities. Credit: South Wales Police

"The fire continues to smoulder and local residents are being advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the levels of smoke in the area. The cause of the fire will be investigated, but if set deliberately, is completely unacceptable.

"We are committed to working with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwasanaeth Tân ac Achub CGC / MAWW Fire and Rescue to bring anyone responsible for deliberately lighting fires to justice.

"We will also continue to work with them, and a range of other partners to educate in local schools and community groups about the dangers and repercussions of such reckless actions."

Information and suspicious activity can be reported to police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously, via 0800 555 111.

But emergency services are reminding people that if they see a fire or anyone starting one, to call 999 immediately.

