Thousands turned out at Cardiff's Principality Stadium to see singer Harry Styles perform in the city for the first time without his One Direction bandmates.

But one fan in particular got the star's attention as he put his performance on pause for her to use the toilet - and even helped to name her baby.

The former One Direction star picked out couple Sian and Elliot from the crowd after the pair threw a cup at him with "name our baby" written on it.

Harry Styles paused his gig to let Sian go for a toilet break Credit: Media Wales

As he looked to the audience to help him consider some options - including Stevie, Harley, Rafe, and Caleb - he even paused the show so pregnant Sian could go for a loo break.

But this wasn't the star's only interaction with fans during the show. One fan named Alicia was holding a sign which read: "Harry, I'm gay. Help me come out."

"Alicia, I think you've just done it," Styles responded, before wrapping himself in a pride flag.

Tuesday night was the first time the singer had performed in Cardiff without his former bandmates and he marked the occasion by wearing a Welsh flag for much of the show.

Fans turned out in their thousands to see the star, having travelled from all across the world. Despite being warned not to do so, some even camped out on the pavements around the venue ahead of the gig.

A huge queue also formed along the Wood Street bridge outside the Principality Stadium on Monday morning as fans waited for the merchandise trucks to open.The second Cardiff performance for the Love on Tour run is taking place on Wednesday, June 21, with a full city centre road closure in place as well as bus diversions.