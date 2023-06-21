A woman gave birth in a car with her eldest daughter by her side while her partner drove them to the hospital.

Loren Cash, from Maesteg, went into labour with her second child at 1:30am at home.

She woke her partner Andy Patrick and 20-month-old daughter Nova so they could begin the nine-mile journey to the Princess of Wales hospital in Bridgend.

However, Loren's contractions were getting closer together, leaving her with no choice but to give birth to baby Luna Rae in the passenger seat.

Loren's eldest child, Nova, was in the car while she gave birth.

"We were on the dual carriageway so Andy couldn't stop and I was having the contractions really close together and then I saw the baby's head and I sort of leaned on [Andy] and she just landed on the passenger seat chair." Loren recalled.

A shocked Loren wasn't sure what to do but they managed to make it to Sarn train station car park where they stopped.

Andy picked up his daughter and made sure she was breathing before wrapping her in a towel that had been packed in the hospital bag.

"Thankfully my daughter was breathing and he put her in my lap and got to the hospital where a team of midwives were waiting at the doors to A&E," said Lauren.

"They cut the cord and got me upstairs to deliver the placenta. It just all seemed to happen very fast.

She added: "With my first daughter Nova the pain had been unbearable and when I went to the hospital they sent me home because I was only 2cm dilated so I thought it would be the same again and it was not as painful so I thought I had lots of time.

Luna Rae was born weighing 9lbs 9.5oz.

"But when I had the urge to push just before 5am I phoned the hospital and when I explained what was happening to the midwife they said I needed to get to them as quickly as possible," continued Loren.

"It was all a bit of a haze. Luna Rae was not small either. She was 9lbs 9.5oz and all I had was adrenalin. There was an early-morning jogger in the car park at Sarn so they must have been wondering what on earth was going on.

She added: "My poor partner was traumatised and Nova had no idea what was going on but everyone is well and that is the most important thing.

"They kept Luna in for six days just to make sure there were no infections and now she is safely back home with us. It was certainly an experience neither of us will ever forget."