Maternity services in at Wales' largest hospital still require urgent improvement, according to a new report.

Inspectors say they were "seriously concerned" to find evidence that some Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic women felt they were being treated differently. The health board said it has since implemented a number of initiatives.

Unannounced inspections took place at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff's maternity services across three consecutive days in November 2022.

Inspectors found that staffing levels in the maternity unit were low along with morale amongst some staff. Credit: PA Images

Health Inspectorate Wales said it found "several patient safety concerns" and a follow-up visit in March this year took place in light of the "significance and number of risks identified".

What did inspectors find?

Patients were not consistently receiving an acceptable standard of timely, safe, and effective care

Low staffing levels in the maternity unit and low morale amongst some staff

Significant concerns around infection prevention

Medicine not being stored securely

Visibly dirty theatre and treatment areas

Insufficient plans in place to protect the safety and dignity of patients

Insufficient management and security of confidential patient information

Patients were not consistently receiving an acceptable standard of timely, safe, and effective care, inspectors said. Credit: PA Images

Inspectors said the maternity unit had experienced a sustained period of low staffing levels and subsequently low morale amongst some staff.

However, they praised many staff members saying they went above and beyond to ensure that their patients were well cared for.

Inspectors said overall they were concerned that the culture of governance was not supportive and did not adequately promote accountability and safe patient care.

The health board said it accepts the findings of the report in full and has taken action since.

Alun Jones, Chief Executive of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales said: "Our work has highlighted significant challenges within the maternity services at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

"Whilst there were some improvements identified during our return inspection in March, the scale of issues and pace of change was not sufficient and as a result further urgent action was required.

"I hope this report will accelerate the measures taken to drive forward timely improvements for not only expectant and new mothers but also staff within the maternity unit.

"We will be working with the health board to ensure robust improvements are made and evidenced.”

Abigail Holmes, Director of Midwifery said: “The Health Board accepts the findings of the Healthcare Inspectorate Wales report in full and we have taken necessary action to address all immediate concerns outlined.

"We would like to reassure the community that providing safe, effective and inclusive care to all women and birthing people is always our paramount priority. We remain fully committed to delivering the very best care possible and all findings will be used to make positive improvements.

"We have invested more than £2 million to improve recruitment and resources across maternity services within Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

“As a Health Board, we place the highest priority on cleanliness and hygiene and we are disappointed that on occasion, some areas have not met our high standards. Following the inspections, we took immediate action to resolve this and have developed a robust action plan to ensure these levels are maintained.

“Whilst we experience challenges with the aged infrastructure at the University Hospital of Wales, we would like to reassure our patients and the wider community that we are working hard to identify ways of mitigating these challenges and ensure we are equipped to deliver modern healthcare in a modern environment.”

