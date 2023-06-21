Welsh-language channel S4C has apologised for a "serious mistake" after one of their programmes showed the wrong photo of a rapper.

Prynhawn Da mistakenly showed a picture of the Cardiff rapper Mace the Great instead of bilingual rapper Sage Todz on Monday.

Sage tweeted the programme, saying: "We gotta do better than this, I don't look like @macethegreat_ and I was just in the studio last week."

S4C mistakenly showed a picture of the Cardiff rapper Mace the Great Credit: ITV Wales

The Penygroes rapper produces both Welsh and English-language music, and gained hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter last year after posting his drill rap 'Rownd a Rownd.'

S4C posted an apology on Twitter following the incident, saying: "We are extremely disappointed about a serious mistake on the Prynhawn Da programme yesterday where another artist's picture was shown instead of the singer Sage Todz."The broadcaster said it had contacted Sage to "apologise profusely" and had discussed steps with the production company to ensure the mistake does not happen again."This isn't good enough and we must do better," it added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...