WRU announce major law change in grassroots rugby for next season

The legal tackle height in Welsh rugby will be lowered next season, in a significant change that will impact all of the grassroots game.

The law change, which will be implemented from under-12s all the way up to the Championship, is part of a World Rugby trial that aims to address the sport’s growing concerns over head contacts.

The trial will take place for the next two seasons in clubs, schools, colleges and universities.

For men, the Welsh Premiership will not be affected by the law change and will continue to play under current laws but the Women’s Premiership will take part in the law trial.

The law change will be implemented from under-12s all the way up to the Championship. Credit: PA Images

Three key changes have been announced:

The legal tackle line is now the base of the sternum (previously the shoulder).

A second tackler joining a collision must also join below the sternum.

Ball carriers must not significantly lower their height before contact, drop their head below their hips or lead with their head.

Any of the above will be sanctioned by the referee, so there is an onus on both defenders and attackers.

Laws around the ‘pick and go’ will not be changed. Attacking players will still be permitted to ‘pick and go’ and it is accepted that some tackles may be above the base of the sternum in this situation. But that is deemed a ‘lower concussion risk area due to the velocity of the carry’.

The WRU follows England’s RFU, the French Rugby Federation and New Zealand Rugby Union in rolling out the trial.

Feedback from those nations warn to expect disruption initially as players and officials get used to the new laws.

The NZRFU said that it ‘highlighted a blatant lack of tackling technique’ but the RFU said player security was ‘enhanced’.

WRU Community Director Geraint John said: “As the guardian of the game in Wales, the WRU bears the responsibility to make it as safe and as fun as possible.

“We have already done a lot of work with coaches across the country, and this will continue in order to embed not only the news law, but also the technical aspects of tackle technique.”