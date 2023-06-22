An "exceptional" powerlifter from Pembrokeshire has won gold at at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin.

Bleddyn Gibbs, who is representing west Wales, competed in the powerlifting event on yesterday (Wednesday 21 June) and won each category and overall gold.

He is one of six Welsh athletes taking part in the games this year.

The powerlifter has been described as an "exceptional athlete and person". Credit: Special Olympics Great Britain

The event, which is the pinnacle of competitive sport for people with intellectual disabilities, kicked off in Berlin on Saturday June 17.

This year, it has 82 athletes representing 17 sports at the games, the world’s largest inclusive sporting event in 2023.

More than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports over nine days.

It’s the first time Germany has hosted the games. The games aim to achieve greater recognition and social participation of people with intellectual disabilities.

"An exceptional athlete and person"

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Bleddyn. This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment. They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”

