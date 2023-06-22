A archaeological dig to excavate what is thought to be the earliest house found in Cardiff has resumed.

The roundhouse was discovered last year at Trelai Park near heritage site Caerau Hillfort and is believed to date back to around back to about 1,500 BC.

Archaeologists are now excavating the roundhouse's "remarkably well-preserved" floor, which has lain beneath what is now playing fields for around 3,500 years.

The site lies approximately 200 metres from the Ely Roman Villa, which was uncovered around a century ago.

Over 100 volunteers and 200 school pupils are taking part in the dig Credit: PA Images/Cardiff University

Experts had hoped that the dig last year would reveal what happened to people once they had moved on from Caerau Hillfort during the late Iron Age and early Roman period.

However, it was confirmed that the site was much older than experts initially thought when a clay pot was discovered, revealing that it was most likely built around 1500 BC.

Caerau and Ely Rediscovering (CAER) Heritage Project co-director Dr Oliver Davis said: "We're opening up further what we believe could be the earliest house discovered in Cardiff.

"The dig last year showed us that the floor of the roundhouse is remarkably well-preserved, giving us the chance to examine the surface that people were walking on 3,500 years ago.

"This is a very rare opportunity for archaeologists. We are hopeful our excavations will give us further clues and insights into the origins of the Welsh capital.

"We're so grateful to be working with the community to uncover this wonderful Bronze Age story that has lain hidden for so long."

Experts hope that the excavation will give them further insights into the history of the capital Credit: PA Images/ Cardiff University

The dig, which involved around 100 volunteers and 200 school pupils, has been organised by CAER, Cardiff University and Action in Caerau and Ely (Ace).

Michelle Powell of Ace said the dig involves "people of all ages, providing opportunities to develop new skills, bringing local people together to discover our incredible heritage".

Scott Bees, 34, a postman turned ancient history student, is among those taking part. The father of five decided to pursue a degree after joining a dig last year.

Year seven and eight pupils from the nearby Cardiff West Community High School are also taking part.

Work at the site will be ongoing until 7 July and an open day will take place this Saturday (24 June) from 10am until 2pm.

An exhibition displaying the findings from the excavation will also be held at the CAER Heritage Centre in December.