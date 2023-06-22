A child is in a critical condition after being hit by a car outside a hospital in west Wales.

The vehicle collided with pedestrians outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest at around 11.50am yesterday (Wednesday 21 June).

Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that the driver of the car has suffered "serious but non-life-threatening injuries" and remains in hospital.

Police say they are "continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a collision". Credit: MEN Media

Two other people who were taken to hospital have since been discharged.

The child's parents were driven to hospital and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police say they are "continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a collision" and officers remained at the scene carrying out investigative work until 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The force added: "We fully understand that incidents of this nature can be extremely unnerving and upsetting for members of the community and we would like to provide reassurance that our local Neighbourhood teams will be assessing the community impact with relevant support being made available in the coming days and weeks."

