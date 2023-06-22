Wrexham fans are convinced they have 'spotted' Ryan Reynolds in a photo of the football team from 1878.

Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney bought the historic club in 2021 and, last season, saw the squad back into the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

But fans think the actor could be capable of time travel after spotting a player they believe may be his doppelganger in a 1878 squad photo from the Racecourse.

The photo, which was originally uploaded to the Welsh side’s account, shows the team after winning the cup final over the Druids.

"I give you Ryan Reynolds - Time Traveller! This is the team photo from Wrexham FC 1878," on fan tweeted, circling the player in the photograph.

Another fan, who was responding to the football club's tweet, wrote: "Omg previous life of RR.. also looks like Damien Lewis."

One more responded saying that Reynolds was "the ultimate time traveller."

Ryan Reynolds on a bus parade in Wrexham Credit: Instagram

But one Wrexham supporter knew exactly who the Reynolds lookalike was. He tweeted Ryan Reynolds, saying: "This chap is John Price, born 1854. Welsh International, who played in that iconic 1st home Welsh international match against Scotland in 1877."

Since Reynolds and McElhenney took over Wrexham, the club has gained the support of A-list actors who have descended on the town to watch the game. Famous faces from Will Ferrell to Emma Corrin have been photographed showing their support from the stands.

The team is now preparing for their first season in the Football League since 2008 after their 3-1 win against Boreham Wood secured them a National League title.