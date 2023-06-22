Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has left the club to join Southampton.

The club confirmed the news on Wednesday evening (21 June).

It said that Mr Martin had "a little over 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed upon arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium in August 2021".

Martin, took the Swans to 10th place in the Championship last season and said he is "ready" for a new challenge.

He added: “It’s a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history.

“My aim is to get this club back where it belongs - in the top flight of English football.

“I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud.

“I’m thrilled to be here and cannot wait for the work to begin.”

Fans are waiting to hear who will now lead the club as head coach. Credit: PA Images

In a short statement, Swansea City said: "The club also stands firm in our belief that we are owed full compensation for Russell, and we will continue working diligently and strategically to protect the best interests of the club.

"Swansea City would like to place on record its thanks to Russell for his work.

"The club will update supporters regarding a new first-team coaching staff in due course."

