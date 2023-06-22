The Football League fixtures for next season have been announced this morning.

It means Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham all know how next season's league fixtures will be shaping up.

The Bluebirds face a daunting trip on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

New manager Erol Bulut's first assignment is a trip to face newly-relegated Leeds United, who are likely to be one of the league's top sides next term.

Wrexham will play their first League Two match in 15 years. Credit: PA

Their opening home game will be the following week against QPR, with a Boxing Day fixture at home to Plymouth.

They finish the season away to Rotherham on 4 May 4.

But the fixtures that everyone is interested in is, of course, the South Wales Derby between Cardiff and Swansea.

The match at the Cardiff City Stadium between the two rivals will take place on 16 September, with the return fixture at the Swansea.com Stadium on 16 March.

Both teams will have new managers for the fixture with Bulut coming in at Cardiff recently, and Swans manager Russell Martin departing to take over at Southampton.

Swansea, who are currently without a manager, will welcome Birmingham City to South Wales on the opening day of the season, 5 August.

In an interesting twist, the club will head to face former boss Martin at Southampton on Boxing Day and finish the season at home to Millwall on 4 May.

Wrexham's first League Two match in 15 years will take place on 5 August, when MK Dons head to the Racecourse. Phil Parkinson's side finish with another home game on 27 April, when Stockport County head to North Wales.

Festive fixtures include a home Welsh derby against Newport County on 23 December. It'll be the first meeting between the two sides since Newport won an FA Cup clash in 2018.

Wrexham then head to Swindon on Boxing Day and the return fixtures against Newport on 29 January.

The Exiles kick their season on 5 August with an away trip to face Accrington Stanley. Their first home fixture is a week later against Doncaster Rovers.

Their Boxing Day match is against the nearest rivals Forest Green Rovers, who will make the trip over from Gloucestershire.

Newport's season is slated to finish on 27 April away to Bradford.