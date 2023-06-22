A further hearing has been scheduled ahead of the re-trial of Former Manchester United footballer and Wales boss Ryan Giggs on domestic violence charges.

Giggs, 49, was not present at a pre-trial review at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

The hearing dealt with matters which cannot be reported ahead of Giggs’ trial, scheduled to begin on 31 July.

Giggs denies controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

He also pleaded not guilty to “losing control” and headbutting the 38-year-old and assaulting her sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on 1 November 2020.

Jurors - seven women and four men - failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations in his four-week trial in August last year, and a re-trial was ordered.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford.

Judge Hilary Manley ordered a further pre-trial hearing to take place, scheduled for 6 July.