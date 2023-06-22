A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a delivery driver who was allegedly hit with his own van earlier this year.

Christopher Elgifari, 31, appeared before Merthyr Crown Court, accused of killing 54-year-old Mark Lang.

Mr Lang, of Cyncoed, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on 15 April, following an incident in the North Road area of Cathays on 28 March.

Mr Lang is believed to have been delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in Cathays, Cardiff, before the incident. Credit: Matthew Horwood

He was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue and is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at 12.49pm.

At a hearing on Thursday morning, Elgifari, of Cwrt y Esgydd, Aberdare, denied one count of murder against Mr Lang. He also denied robbing Mr Lang’s van on 28 March.

A trial date had been set for 25 September and would last an estimated four weeks, according to Crown prosecutor David Elias KC.

Christopher Rees KC, defending, said his client had been fully advised and shown the evidence against him before pleading.

Recorder of Cardiff Tracey Lloyd-Clarke remanded Elgifari in custody until his trial.

Members of Mr Lang’s family and a number of police officers attended the hearing.

In a tribute released in April, Mr Lang’s partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

“I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Mark was a good man with a lot of love to give.

“He will be sorely missed.”

