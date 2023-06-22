The family of a teenager that drowned at Aberavon beach are calling for changes to be made to improve safety.

Relatives say he died after "jumping off the pier at high tide".

David's family say he was at the beach for a "yearly coming of age ceremony" after finishing GCSE exams.

Floral tributes have been left following David's death

South Wales Police said its officers and a "number of other emergency services" were sent to Aberavon beach after the teenager got into difficulty in the sea on Monday evening.

The family are calling changes to be made at the beach such as the installation of barriers, more signage and warning for people who want to get int he water.

The petition has already been signed by more than 1,300 people.

A fundraising page for David has raised more than £9,000 since it launched on Wednesday.

It says: “This tragic event has touched the community of St Joseph’s and wider Port Talbot. David was a popular young man amongst his peers with a gentle soul.

"He will be forever missed by all his friends who would like to raise funds in his memory and donate these funds to his family during their heartbreak."

Thousands of pounds has already been raised for David's family since Wednesday. Credit: Family photo

Earlier this week, St. Joseph's Catholic School & Sixth Form Centre said it was "deeply saddened" to hear of David's death.

In the Senedd on Wednesday, minister Jeremy Miles was questioned about what action the Welsh Government was taking to improve water safety.

Mark Allen was 18 years old when he died in 2018 after jumping into a reservoir. The family believes he could have been saved if a throw-line was available near the water.

Mr Miles said the government was "implementing recommendations" on Mark Allen's law. He said: "My condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and community affected by this tragedy. We are implementing the Petitions Committee recommendations on Mark Allen's law, which is underpinned by the drowning prevention strategy. The strategy will enable people to be safer in, on and around water. It promotes and encourages a consistent approach to water safety engagement, education and awareness."

Meanwhile South Wales Police said it is continuing to interview witnesses and gather evidence to "establish the circumstances that led to this very sad and tragic incident".

Detective Inspector Carl Price added: "We are working with partners to support those affected and our thoughts are with David’s family and friends.”

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2300202601.

