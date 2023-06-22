Play Brightcove video

Eric Ngalle Charles shared his experiences with our reporter Kate Lewis

Celebrations have been taking place in Cardiff Bay to mark 75 years since hundreds of people from the Caribbean came to live and work here.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of people marched to the steps of the Senedd to remember what the Windrush Generation gave to post-war Britain.

It was also an opportunity for people from all sections of the Commonwealth to share their experiences of living in Wales in the last century.

Roma Taylor, from The Windrush Cymru Elders, described today's celebrations as "very emotional", "wonderful" and "exciting".

What is Windrush?

Windrush is the name of a boat that brought over people from the Caribbean who answered Britain’s call to help fill post-war work force shortages.

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in England on June 22, 1948 at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

What is the Windrush scandal?

In April 2018 it emerged some people, who migrated legally to the UK between the late 1940s and early 1970s, were being threatened with detention and deportation, despite having the right to live here.

They were also denied access to healthcare due to paperwork issues.

Many in the Windrush generation had no record of their legal status.

This meant they were challenged by the Home Office’s “hostile environment” policy, which was supposed to target illegal migrants.

People marched from the Welsh Millennium Centre to the Senedd

Baz Narbad, former chair of the Black Police Association said: "It feels fantastic to be here. The contributions that the Commonwealth countries have made to Britain and to Wales should be recognised.

"People recognise what these people of the Windrush Generation have made. I'm proud to be here and invited to something like this.

"I joined the police in 1998 and although you don't get the blatant racism now, a lot of things go underground. There's subtle racism. The force is aware and the force is doing a lot to try and change that.

"It's a long journey. I think we've come a long way but we've still got a log way to go."