A three year-old boy with cancer has been treated to a supercar themed day in his street.

Morgan Ridler's parents helped organise a parade of supercars to drive past the family home in Gorseinon, Swansea.

Crowds also gathered to watch as the cars including a Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes Formula 1, rolled through the streets.

Morgan's parents say they want to make special memories for him.

He was diagnosed with a rare and complex form of cancer at the age of two.

Morgan has since relapsed meaning his treatment is not working and the focus will move to palliative care.

After watching the cars outside his home, he was treated to a flight from Swansea Airport to see the area he grew up in, from the sky.

"He's created a legacy of love"

His mum, Natalie said that it is "incredible" for her and Morgan's father to see how much of an "impact he's had on people in his life", which she added is "really comforting".

Morgan's father, Matthew added: "The outpouring of love from the community supporting the charity but supporting him today has been phenomenal.

"He's been here for less than four years and he's touched a lot of people far and wide.

"We want to ensure that his legacy will continue and we'll continue to help children fighting the same battles as he's fought."

Both parents thanked organisers by saying: "People have been amazing at helping arrange experiences for him as well."

"Morgan's deteriorated quite quickly but even this now- he's had some enjoyment. He'll enjoy it and we'll have those memories".

He was nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

His mum has helped to raise over £40,000, along with nominating him for an ITV Pride of Britain award.

Matthew and Natalie say they want to keep pushing their fundraising as they remember two of their son's friends, Harry and Porsche, who have also died from cancer.

"We just need to keep pushing on the fundraising and and helping those that have helped us."

