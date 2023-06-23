A man whose van collided with two pedestrians, resulting in their deaths, has been jailed.

Michael Saltmarsh was jailed for 11 years and four months after pleading guilty to offences such as causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 years

He was driving a van on Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly on Friday, 17 March which collided with two pedestrians.

The 67-year-old women and a 58-year-old man, both from the Caerphilly area, later died from their injuries.

Saltmarsh, 48, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, 22 May after pleading guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with an alcohol level above limit.

"This is a devastating case that has resulted in the needless loss of two lives," Sergeant Lewys Davies of Gwent Police, the senior officer in the case, said.

"Saltmarsh's reckless actions highlight the real dangers of irresponsible driving.

"There are no excuses for driving after consuming alcohol, think not only of yourself, but think of your family, think of your friends, think of your loved ones and most importantly think of those you could hurt and the lives you could change forever.

"If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drink or drug, you could help save a life by reporting this to us. You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media. If the crime is taking place or it is an emergency, always call 999.

“You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this time.”