Drivers were left shocked after a medieval siege weapon parked up at a petrol station in Gwynedd.

The prop was being pulled by a Toyota Land Cruiser that had stopped at Beran Service Station, Deiniolen, to refuel.

Drivers assumed the trebuchet was headed to nearby Dinorwig quarry, where preparations are continuing for the second season of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Film crews have taken over the whole site and are rigging up locations ahead of live-action filming on 5 and 6 July.

It had stopped to refuel at Beran Service Station, Deiniolen. Credit: Daily Post

A trebuchet was a powerful siege engine that used a long arm to hurl rocks, fire balls and other projectiles at castles and defences.

Those who spotted it near Dinorwic believe it reinforces speculation that a battle scene may be filmed at the quarry. Earlier this month, producers issued a casting call for a large number of amputees to take part in the shoot.

A Deiniolen resident took photos of the trebuchet and said: “It was massive. And very unexpected in the local garage!”

Filming for the series is also due to take place on the other side of Yr Wyddfa Credit: HBO Max

Steven Davies was working behind the garage counter when the siege weapon arrived.

“When I first saw it pulling in, I was a bit worried it would hit the canopy,” he said.

“We see lots of weird and wonderful things at the garage but this was up there with the strangest. It was an impressive piece of kit and not something you see every day.”

Already, trucks, marquees and shipping containers have appeared at the site.

Filming is also due to take place on the other side of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and rumours suggest this will also be for House of the Dragon.

Cyngor Gwynedd Council has confirmed the closure of public bridleways off the B4418 around Llyn Y Gader near the Eryri village of Rhyd-Ddu.

The routes will be closed on 30 June, for between one and three days for filming work.

Filming at other locations in North Wales is underway. Yesterday, walkers at Newborough Forest, Anglesey, snapped photos of actors filming scenes at Llanddwyn beach.

Photos showed the main beach car park half full of trucks, containers and a large marquee, and surrounded by security fencing.

House of the Dragon depots have also been established on Anglesey at Penmon and, it is claimed, at Bodorgan. Some filming has also taken place at Aberffraw.

One local recalled: "Massive tent and wandering sunglassed chaps with walky-talkies all over the shop. Only went to yoga in Bert’s and felt I wasn’t on the guests' list!"

House of the Dragon was not the only big production in town in recent days. Filming for an eagerly anticipated movie, featuring several big-name Holywood stars, also took place in a Llandudno cemetery.