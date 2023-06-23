A hiker climbing in Eryri (also known as Snowdonia) tragically fell to his death after a rock he was holding broke loose, an inquest heard.

Jack Carne, 23, had been hiking with friends he had known since school on February 4 this year when the accident occurred.

The three friends, all experienced mountain walkers from Barnsley, were climbing between the Gribin Ridge to the 3,200 ft Glyder Fawr, at the time.

Jack’s father Richard Carne said in a statement read out at the inquest that his son loved outdoor activities and took the necessary precautions.

"He wouldn’t do anything he didn’t think it was safe to do," he said.

Jack's friend Matthew Belcher said in a statement that he was about 10 metres above him when he saw the rock Jack was holding come away, causing him to fall backwards.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation attended the scene Credit: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation

"His momentum picked up and he fell over and over," he said. Brandan Smith, accompanying the pair on the hike, dialled 999.

After being told to stay where they were, they waited for four hours until members of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team reached them.

Jack’s rucksack was found 50 metres below the spot from where he had fallen.

His body, which was lower down the rock face, was not recovered until the next day due to poor weather conditions.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Jack died of multiple crush injuries.

In his statement Brandan praised the efforts of the “amazing” rescue team, and said that more than £8,000 had been raised for the voluntary organisation in Jack's memory.

John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, recorded a conclusion of accidental death and described it as "an incredibly sad loss."

"It is very clear to me that this was something he loved and took no risks in relation to it," he said.

Jack, of Bude Court, Barnsley, left school at 16 and became an apprentice bricklayer. He worked for CLS New Homes and after his death the company said "he had charm, charisma and always had a smile on his face."

His long-term girlfriend, Annis Birks, described him as "her beautiful boy" and said they were "soulmates for ever and ever."