The Welsh acts to watch at world-famous Glastonbury Festival 2023
Music fans heading to the iconic Glastonbury Festival will be treated to an array of performances by Welsh artists.
Carmarthen indie group Adwaith, that become first band to win Welsh Music Price for second year in a row, has been described by The Guardian as the ones to see at the festival.
Eighteen acts from Wales will take centre stage over the weekend.
LGBTQ+ electronic pop artist HVNTER was the first Welsh artist to perform on The Hive Stage at this year's event.
He described performing there as a forever dream.
The artist added that he "completely blacked out on stage" as soon as he sang the last line of his final song, adding he "balled" his eyes out.
The all female group Adwaith also posted on Twitter saying: "Diolch mawr @guardian for choosing us as ones to see at @glastonbury.
"Can ya believe it's next week?!?"
Elsewhere, the Manic Street Preachers will appear at the festival.
It is the sixth time the rock band has performed there.
They will play The Other Stage on Saturday at 6:45pm.
Meanwhile, the Arctic Monkeys will also be performing their headline set tonight.
It comes after days of speculation around the band after news broke on Monday that frontman Alex Turner had acute laryngitis, which forced them to cancel their Dublin show on Wednesday.
Other headliners also include Sir Elton John and US rockers Guns N Roses.
Every year Glastonbury hosts a number of surprise secret shows, and global stars have been known to perform in these unannounced slots away from the main Pyramid Stage and Other Stage.
Which acts are performing?
Adwaith
Al Lewis
Ani Glass
Elkka
Gwenno
Hollie Profit
Hvnter
Juice Menace
Junior Bill
K-Klass
Mace the Great
Manic Street Preachers
Mudd Club
N'Famady Kouyate
Panic Shak
Skindred
Sun Kings
The Royston Club
