Music fans heading to the iconic Glastonbury Festival will be treated to an array of performances by Welsh artists.

Carmarthen indie group Adwaith, that become first band to win Welsh Music Price for second year in a row, has been described by The Guardian as the ones to see at the festival.

Eighteen acts from Wales will take centre stage over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people arrived earlier this week for the world famous music event. Credit: PA Images

LGBTQ+ electronic pop artist HVNTER was the first Welsh artist to perform on The Hive Stage at this year's event.

He described performing there as a forever dream.

The artist added that he "completely blacked out on stage" as soon as he sang the last line of his final song, adding he "balled" his eyes out.

The all female group Adwaith also posted on Twitter saying: "Diolch mawr @guardian for choosing us as ones to see at @glastonbury.

"Can ya believe it's next week?!?"

Elsewhere, the Manic Street Preachers will appear at the festival.

It is the sixth time the rock band has performed there.

They will play The Other Stage on Saturday at 6:45pm.

The band is no stranger to the world famous music event. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, the Arctic Monkeys will also be performing their headline set tonight.

It comes after days of speculation around the band after news broke on Monday that frontman Alex Turner had acute laryngitis, which forced them to cancel their Dublin show on Wednesday.

Other headliners also include Sir Elton John and US rockers Guns N Roses.

Every year Glastonbury hosts a number of surprise secret shows, and global stars have been known to perform in these unannounced slots away from the main Pyramid Stage and Other Stage.

Which acts are performing?

Adwaith

Al Lewis

Ani Glass

Elkka

Gwenno

Hollie Profit

Hvnter

Juice Menace

Junior Bill

K-Klass

Mace the Great

Manic Street Preachers

Mudd Club

N'Famady Kouyate

Panic Shak

Skindred

Sun Kings

The Royston Club

