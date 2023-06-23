Police are appealing for information after a van driver was killed in a crash with two lorries in Llanelli.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the collision, which happened on the A4138 between Llanelli and Llangennech in the early hours of 23 June.

"At approximately 2.30am, Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a collision involving a Mercedes Sprinter van, a DAF HGV and a Volvo HGV," an appeal from the police force said.

"Tragically the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of Kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers."

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash or for dashcam footage that could help the investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police quoting reference DP-20230623-021, or anonymously through Crimestoppers