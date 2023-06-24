Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Media Wales

Welsh singer Dafydd Iwan has performed a rendition of Yma O Hyd at the funeral of a Welsh teenager who died earlier this month.

Joshua Lloyd Roberts, 19, from Caernarfon, died on 2 June following an alleged hit and run on Ffordd Waunfawr, Caeathro.

A huge funeral was held for him in Caernarfon town on Friday, with hundreds of people lining the streets wearing football shirts of Joshua's favourite teams - Everton, Wales, Caernarfon Town, GymGym and Bontnewydd.

The ceremony was closed by Dafydd Iwan's Yma O Hyd, which has taken on a second life as a football hymn in recent years.

Joshua was an avid Wales fan. Credit: Cardiff Met Uni FC

The 79-year-old performed a rendition of the classic song before Josh was finally laid to rest at the cemetery across the road from Eglwys Llanbeblig.

Before he started singing, he told the congregation: "I'm hopeless at funerals but you've all seen me cry before", in reference to his tearful performance at Cardiff City Stadium after Wales beat Ukraine to qualify for the World Cup.

He added: "I'm singing this song today for Josh."

Joshua played junior football for Caernarfon Town FC, later representing Cardiff Met FC in the British Universities and Colleges Sport championship (BUCS).

He was in his second year studying Sports Performance Analysis at Cardiff University.

In a tribute released earlier this month, Josh's family said: "Joshua was raised in Caernarfon and schooled in the local area. Joshua was a happy, outgoing hardworking man who had time for everyone.

"He was very well known in the local area and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and always had a lovely smile on his face. He was devoted to all his family and would give anyone his time.

"He was a great older brother to Roni, a fantastic little brother to Abi and step-brother to Jâc. He was a passionate football fan and enjoyed supporting both Everton (COYB) and his hometown of Caernarfon. He was a valued team member of Bontnewydd Football Club and also Cardiff Metropolitan University Gym Gym Society.

"Joshua enjoyed travelling and enjoyed many holidays abroad. Joshua was studying in Cardiff University and was in the second year of a Sports Performance Analysis Degree. Johua returned home regularly to see his family and work in the local area.

“The family wish to thank those who have reached out to them in this difficult time. We are absolutely heartbroken, and we would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given the appropriate privacy.”