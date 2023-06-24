A man has died after a single-vehicle collision involving a van.

Police said the crash happened on the A525 at Llandegla, Denbighshire, on Saturday at about 5:30am.

The man’s family have been informed.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Police said: "We were called at 5.32am today (Saturday) by colleagues from WAST reporting a single vehicle RTC involving a white Renault Traffic van on the A525 near to the fishery in Llandegla.

"Officers from the Roads Policing Unit attended along with WAST and NWFRS, and the road was closed until approximately 10.30am."

The force is appealing for information and has asked anyone who may have seen the van in the area, or who was driving and has dashcam to get in touch, quoting ref A098337.