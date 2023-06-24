A school where two children were diagnosed with an E. coli infection will be closed to nursery and reception-aged children on Monday and Tuesday.

Public Health Wales has confirmed that it is investigating confirmed cases of E. coli in two children who attend Ysgol Pen Barras in Ruthin.

In a letter from Public Health Wales, parents of children in the Meithrin/Derbyn class at the school were told that a child has ben diagnosed with an E. coli infection, though there is no evidence to suggest the infection was acquired from school.

Despite this, some parents at the school are being asked to provide a stool sample from their child if they have been identified as a contact.

Most cases of E. coli infections are mild and do not cause a serious health risk. Credit: PA Images

Children in the class are also being asked to stay away from school until they receive a result of this test.

The letter was sent out on Friday after the school informed parents of the infection on Thursday evening.

Richard Firth, consultant in public health at Public Health Wales, said: "Parents and guardians of children who may have had contact with the cases at Ysgol Pen Barras are being contacted and advised on infection prevention and control measures and what steps to take if their child develops symptoms.

"There is currently no evidence to suggest the illness has been transmitted or acquired in the school. Infections can be serious and often cause severe diarrhoea, sometimes with blood in it, abdominal cramps and fever.

"Anyone unwell with diarrhoea or vomiting should stay away from school, nursery or work until they are advised by a medical professional that they are well enough to return, or they are free from symptoms for at least 48 hours. If you have concerns about your health, you should contact your GP or NHS Direct Wales by calling on 0845 46 47."

An E. coli infection can cause diarrhoea, or bloody diarrhoea, and can sometimes result in a serious illness.

Parents will be able to collect faecal pots and forms from the school on Monday 26 June after 2.30pm.

One parent said: "After Covid and then scarlet fever all the parents are understandably very worried." They said.

The school will be open as usual for years one to six on Monday.