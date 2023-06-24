Play Brightcove video

Thousands of people have been lining the streets of Newport to celebrate Wales National Armed Forces Day.

The events, which started on Saturday morning, celebrated the contribution of those currently serving as well as veterans and volunteers.

It included a military parade through the city centre, followed by a fly past by the Red Arrows and a performance by the Cardiff Military Wives choir.

Unfortunately, cloudy weather conditions forced the cancellation of the Army and RAF parachutists "dropping in".

The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh brought celebrations to an end; with a performance of the 1812 Overture, accompanied by the firing of 104th Regiment Royal Artillery guns.

Councillor Mark Spencer, Newport City Council’s armed forces champion, said: "The importance of armed forces day is obviously to show respect for people who have served, who are serving and I suppose all those who are going to serve.

"We need to back them up for what they do and what they're about to do."

Being an ex soldier, Mr Spencer added he understands "the importance of serving the country."

Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council, said: "Here in Newport, we're really keen to support our veterans and our veterans hub has gone from strength to strength.

"This is important that former officers and service personnel have an opportunity to connect with people, form those support networks, but also get that advice and support in terms of housing, accommodation, employment opportunities, and we feel that we can really build that up and continue to support that here in Newport."