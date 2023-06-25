The family of a man who died in a road traffic collision yesterday have described him as a "ray of sunshine" who "lived his life to the full".

Andy Thomas, 54, from the Summerhill area of Wrexham, died after being involved in the incident at Glanrafon, near Corwen at around 2:43pm on Saturday afternoon.

The road was closed for some time following the incident, which police said involved a white Volvo XC60 and a Honda CBR motorbike.

Andy's family have since released a statement, saying he was a "wonderful husband, son, father and brother who was tremendously loved by many, many people".

They continued: "He was a huge motorbike enthusiast who lived his life to the full, making the most of every day possible.

"He was an absolute ray of sunshine, who put others before himself at all times and devoted his life to his family."

PC Dylan Smith, from the force Roads Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Andy’s family at this tragic time.

"We are appealing for witnesses to assist our investigation."

He added that anyone in the area who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicles prior to the collision is encoraged to contact North Wales Police, quoting ref A098568.