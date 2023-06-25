A man has been jailed for possessing indecent images depicting child abuse and necrophilia.

Paul Meechan, 56, of Cardiff, was arrested by police after he was found to have been speaking to a teenager and incited him to engage in sexual activity.

At a sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court on Friday, the court heard that the defendant possessed an image of a person having sex with a corpse, along with children as young as seven-months-old being abused.

Meechan, of Llanfair Road, Pontcanna, later pleaded guilty to possession of category A, B, and C images, possession of extreme and prohibited images, distribution of category A and B images, sexual communication with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Meechan was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Friday. Credit: PA

In mitigation, the court heard the defendant entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity and had referred himself to the Lucy Faithfull Foundation - a charity dedicated to preventing child sex abuse.

Sentencing, Judge Wayne Beard said: "These images can only produce revulsion in right thinking people... Part of what went on here was your involvement in drugs. You sought to minimise the offences by saying you received no sexual gratification from the images but were interested in them because they were illegal."

Meechan was sentenced to a total of two years and eight months imprisonment.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and sex offender notification requirements for 10 years.