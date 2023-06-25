Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Simon Gardiner

An "exceptional" powerlifter who won four gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Germany has received a hero's welcome on his return home to Pembrokeshire.

Bleddyn Gibbs, 18, arrived in his village of Thornton on Saturday evening after competing in powerlifting at the World Games in Berlin.

He received a "great welcome home" from family, friends, coaches and teammates from Pembrokeshire Vikings - a mixed ability rugby team where he is captain - along with a police escort.

"Everyone is very proud. He hugged everybody who came," said the Pembrokeshire Vikings in a post on social media.

Bleddyn Gibbs won four gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin. Credit: Mira Angielczyk

Bleddyn is one of six Welsh athletes who took part in the games this year.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: "We are absolutely thrilled for Bleddyn. This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

"Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment.

"They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation."

Team Special Olympics Great Britain is made up of almost 80 athletes from all corners of the country.

In total, 190 countries compete in 26 disciplines.

It’s the first time Germany has hosted the games, which aim to achieve greater recognition and social participation of people with intellectual disabilities.