Watch 104-year-old Stephanie Watts take up her favourite hobby after successful surgery

The family of a 104-year-old woman have praised the staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital after she was able to return to playing the piano after successful surgery.

Stephanie Hilda Watts, had a swelling on her hand the size of a 'golf ball' which was causing severe disfigurement, but the woman from Nefyn on the Llŷn Peninsula has now had it removed.

After surgery, her family have say she is "thrilled" with the results and would like to pass on her thanks to the staff for their kindness and care.

Her daughter, Judi Kerr, said: “My mum has always been very active, loving long walks, playing the piano.

“Her mind has always stayed active and she always completes a crossword each day. She has also enjoyed being in the Sarn Art Group, and enjoying her art at the Ganolfan in Nefyn.

“She disliked intensely her ‘lumpy’ disfigured hand and was thrilled when it was finally removed by such a wonderful surgeon who was so very kind to her.

“The surgery has massively improved her life, although she does have arthritis in her hands, having the lump removed means she now doesn’t have to look at it when she plays the piano or when she does her crossword.

"It was stopping her from enjoying the things she loves but thanks to the surgery she has now had her life enhanced.”

Members of the Orthopaedic team at Ysbyty Gwynedd with Mr Kanvinde (centre) who carried out Stephanie’s surgery Credit: Kathryn Cummings

Her surgeon, Mr Raghunandan Kanvinde, a Consultant in Orthopaedics, who has recently retired, said he is pleased the surgery has made such a positive impact on Stephanie’s life.

He said: “Stephanie is an exceptional patient. When I met her for the first time last year, she expressed her wishes to have a large swelling removed from her hand.

"The swelling was reaching the size of a golf ball and restricting her physically limiting the hand function and mentally performing her favourite activities like playing piano.

“We discussed options of surgical treatment with her and considering her age and health condition it was agreed to perform the operation under a local anaesthetic.

"This was a combined effort with the Anaesthetist, Dr Samie Enani and myself, supplementing enough to keep her wide awake and pain free during the procedure.

“The swelling was well defined and shelled out from the hand without any difficulty. She was very calm throughout the operating procedure and having good conversation with the nursing staff.

"This was in spite of the tourniquet on her arm and bright operating lights shining around her. The tumour removed was later confirmed as a benign lesion.

“I am very pleased to know she is very happy with the outcome of the operation. She now has an invisible scar and happy playing her favourite musical instrument, the piano.”

