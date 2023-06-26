Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a baby has died after a car collided into pedestrians outside a busy hospital.

The child was hit by the car outside the Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on Wednesday 21 June.

The force has said that the child passed away at Bristol Children's Hospital in the early hours of Sunday 25 June.

The driver of the car is said to still be in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people who were taken to hospital have since been discharged.

Dyfed-Powys Police say inquiries are ongoing.