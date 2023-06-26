Dame Shirley Bassey's more than 70-year career in show business is being celebrated with a new coin.

The Welsh legend is the first female singer on a limited-edition series by the Royal Mint, which includes Queen, Sir Elton John, David Bowie, The Who and The Rolling Stones.

The 86 year-old, originally from Tiger Bay, visited the coin-maker's base in Llantrisant to strike one of the first coins.

The tribute features the name and silhouette of the star who has entertained royalty and secret agents.

The coin is embossed with the names of her three James Bond theme tunes - Diamonds Are Forever, Moonraker and Goldfinger - and reflects the performer's Welsh roots through a small depiction of the Welsh Dragon.

Dame Shirley said: "My collaboration with The Royal Mint is an incredibly exciting moment for me.

"It's thrilling to know that my silhouette, and the Welsh Dragon, will be featured on my very own coin, and to be the first female included within the Music Legends collection is an absolute honour."

The Dame Shirley design has a "stardust style-effect" in a "special nod" to her glittering career. It was created using the latest technology, including a laser that cuts layers of metal less than 1/200th the width of a human hair.

Dame Shirley Bassey watches the first coin struck at The Royal Mint in Llantrisant Credit: PA

The coin will be released in a range of colours and denominations, with the most valuable - a two-ounce £200 gold coin - carrying a recommended retail price of £5,305.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services, said: "As The Royal Mint continues its popular Music Legends coin series, we are honoured to dedicate the next coin in the collection to celebrate the vibrant and glamorous career of Dame Shirley Bassey.

"Our Music Legends series is engaging new generations of coin collectors, and we hope this design will become a cherished part of any fans memorabilia."

