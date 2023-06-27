A Conservative MP has apologised for attending an event in Parliament while Covid restrictions were still in place.

Ynys Môn MP, Virginia Crosbie, has been reported as attending a birthday drinks event on 8 December 2020 whilst the country was in lockdown.

In a statement, Ms Crobsie has said: “The invitation for this event was not sent out by me. I attended the event briefly, I did not drink and I did not celebrate my birthday. I went home shortly after to be with my family.

“I apologise unreservedly for a momentary error of judgment in attending the event.”

The Guido Fawkes website reported that Ms Crosbie, was the co-host of the event, with the site quoting a WhatsApp message from Baroness Jenkin describing the event as “joint birthday drinks” to mark the pair turning 54 and 65 respectively.

The event has come under the spotlight after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson lashed out at the Privileges Committee ahead of its damning report into his conduct, and accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of “monstrous hypocrisy” for allegedly attending the event with his wife.

Analysis from ITV Wales' Political Editor, Adrian Masters

Partygate keeps causing problems for Conservative MPs and for the wider party.

This story is at the same time a straightforward acknowledgement of a breach of the rules and an insight into the deep rift which could lose the Conservatives the next UK General Election.

So in one respect, Virginia Crosbie's apology is an admission of mis-judgement which critics of the Conservative UK Government will seize on as another example of a culture of "one rule for them" at the top of Whitehall that they believe continues to resonate with voters.

But this episode is also part of the bigger internal war within the Conservative Party between supporters of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

The latest revelations about parties in Parliament will cause a split between supporters of Boris Johnson and those of Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA

Seen in that context, the Ynys Môn MP is collateral damage, with the real target being Sir Bernard Jenkin.

He is the Conservative MP who sat on the Privileges Committee, which produced such scathing criticism of Boris Johnson and whom supporters of the former Prime Minister have accused of hypocrisy because of his attendance at the gathering, which was initially reported as being a birthday celebration for his wife, Baroness Anne Jenkin.

However, Virginia Crosbie will have had her card marked too: when she resigned from her government role in July 2022 in the wave of resignations which led to the downfall of Boris Johnson, she made her disappointment in him public.

It marked a difficult breach between the two: in happier times Boris Johnson used to call her jokingly the "Atomic kitten" because of her repeated support for a new nuclear power station on Anglesey.

She disputes some of what's being reported today but it could still could cost Virginia Crosbie dearly if, as a result of it, voters on Ynys Môn turn against her when the UK General Election comes.

It may not make much difference one way or another, though, if the vicious squabbling within the Conservative party and the fallout of partygate and the ejection of Boris Johnson continues.

It could be that many more seats gained in 2019, are also swept away.

