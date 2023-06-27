Nearly 100 workers at a hotel that has been earmarked to house hundreds of asylum seekers are understood to have been told they will be losing their jobs.

Staff at Llanelli's Stradey Park Hotel are claimed to have been called to meetings on Tuesday 27 June to be told they would be made redundant from 10 July.

Llanelli MP, Dame Nia Griffith, branded the news as "outrageous" and "shoddy".

It is understood that 50 full-time and 45 part-time staff are affected.

Residents recently held protests outside the hotel holding banners with messages including "save our community".

It has been claimed that senior staff members, who have also been made redundant, received an email from the hotel owners telling them how to deliver the news to staff.

One worker, who asked not to be named, claimed: "We were called to a last minute meeting on Tuesday morning and were given the news that everyone would be made redundant with the last day being July 10.

"It was some of the managers who have been made redundant themselves who had to deliver the news.

"There was just complete shock. Thankfully, we have had a lot of support locally but it just doesn't make sense."

Llanelli's MP said the hotel owners should "hang their heads in shame". Credit: PA Images

Llanelli MP, Dame Nia Griffith, said: “This is outrageous news and such a shoddy way to treat the hotel’s existing staff who have been kept in the dark all the way through this situation by the hotel’s owners.

"It is a disgraceful and degrading way to treat the workers. I have already been in touch with the staff there to offer my full support to them in this difficult time and I am pleased that Carmarthenshire County Council have confirmed to me that they will be able and willing to assist too.”

It has been reported that the Home Office plans to house 241 asylum seekers in 76 rooms at the hotel with no future bookings allowed from 7 July.

ITV News has approached the hotel owners and Carmarthenshire County Council for comment.

