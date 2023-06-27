Wrexham AFC co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has announced the launch of ‘Welsh Wednesdays’ on his new US TV channel.

It means that six hours of Welsh language programmes will be broadcast to audiences across the United States, every week from Wednesday 28 June.

It will be broadcast on the Maximum Effort Channel.

What programmes will be broadcast?

The Red Wall (Y Wal Goch)

Wrexham Our Club (Wrecsam Clwb Ni)

Gareth Bale: Living the Dream (Gareth Bale: Byw’r Freuddwyd)

S4C said the deal will create income for the channel and production companies behind the shows. Credit: S4C

Other programmes range from the bilingual crime drama Bang to Petrol Head (Pen Petrol), about young people and their cars, to Vets (Y fets), which follows Ystwyth Vets in Aberystwyth.

Reynolds told the PA news agency: “As many have noted, there is an alarming lack of Welsh content available for American viewing pleasure. That stops today. Well, actually Wednesdays.

“We’re so grateful to S4C for helping bring Welsh programming to a broader audience.

"And to that broader audience: Don’t worry, I am told there will be subtitles.”

Reynolds' production company Maximum Effort, which is behind the Deadpool films and Netflix documentary Welcome To Wrexham, struck a deal with streaming service Fubo to launch Maximum Effort Channel earlier this month.

All programmes have been bought from Welsh language television channel S4C, which will supply the Maximum Effort Channel with weekly programming including dramas, documentaries and entertainment shows as part of a long-term partnership.

Reynolds has been dubbed “our adopted Welshman” by S4C’s Chief Content Officer. Credit: PA Images

S4C said the deal will create income for the channel and production companies behind the shows and enable further investment in the creative sector in Wales.

“We’re a small nation that punches well above our weight"

Llinos Griffin-Williams, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said the Wednesday takeover will be an opportunity to showcase “Welsh culture, language and talent on the international stage”.

Ms Griffin-Williams called Reynolds “our adopted Welshman” and said he understands the importance of Welsh culture and language, saying his respect and commitment to Wrexham and Wales is “unquestionable.”

She said: "Together with Ryan and the Maximum Effort team we have curated a slate of exciting shows for a global audience."

“This commercial deal will take Welsh language content to Hollywood and the world.

“It will benefit the entire creative sector and talent pool here in Wales as we showcase everything from S4C dramas to entertainment formats, documentaries and sport."

She added: “We’re a small nation that punches well above our weight.”

“Forty years ago, people campaigned to establish S4C as Wales’s national Welsh language channel – now we will be able to stream Welsh language programming to millions of people on the other side of the globe.”

