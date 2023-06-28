Morgan Ridler, the three-year-old boy with a rare form of cancer from Swansea, has died his family has announced.

Morgan w as diagnosed with adrenal cortex cancer at the age of two.

He was recently receiving palliative care at the Tŷ Hafan hospice.

His family set up a charity called Morgan’s Army Charitable Foundation which supports families of children with cancer in South Wales.

Morgan recently saw a parade of supercars go past his house to celebrate his love for fast cars.

On their Facebook account they announced that Morgan passed away early on Wednesday morning.

In the post his parents said " Our beautiful boy started on his next great adventure at approximately 5.30am this morning.

"He was peaceful and comfortable with his family around him. Although it was faster than we could ever have anticipated, Morgan was in control at the very end, knowing he was safe and we were with him.

"No more pain now, you fought so hard for so long, you always smiled regardless, you always laughed, you always loved.

"Although I wish this never happened to us I know that we are better people for having known and loved you. You’ve taught us to be be more and love more.

"In us you have inspired more love than I ever thought possible, you’ve created power for good and we are so grateful for you.

"Our Morgs. Our Squishy."

The three-year-old was known to have a love of super cars and was recently treated to a parade of sports cars thorough his street in Gorseinon, Swansea.

Crowds also gathered to watch as the cars including a Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes Formula 1, rolled through the streets.

His mother Natalie Ridler was last year awarded the ITV Wales' Fundraiser of the Year after raising over £40,000 for Latch Wales, Noahs Ark Childrens Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Cardiff, that all support children with cancer.