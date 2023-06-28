There is a stark warning from GPs in Wales that they are now unable to provide quality and safe care to patients because of their 'excessive workload', with the service being on the verge of collapse.

The head of the British Medical Association Cymru Wales has said his union is issuing a final plea to those in power to listen to its 'grave concerns' and help surgeries pull back from the brink.

A survey from the BMA Cymru Wales has shown 80% of GPs are feeling significantly under pressure, with a diminishing work force and rising demands on the NHS adding its toll.

The union is appealing for an urgent rescue package from the Welsh Government to support doctors with their workloads and staff shortages.

BMA Cymru Wales says there is currently a shortage of 664 GPs here, when compared with other OECD countries.

As well as that Wales has had 84 surgery closures in the last decade.

The union says there's now 18% fewer surgeries available to people, with GPs now having to take on 32% more patients each.

The campaign, 'Save Our Surgeries' from BMA Cymru has also shown that there are just 2,324 GPs in Wales with only 1,445 working full-time and over a quarter (26.6%) are planning to leave the profession in the near future.

Dr Gareth Oelmann, Chair of BMA Cymru Wales GP Committee said:

“Today is a defining moment for general practice in Wales, a final plea to those in power to listen to our grave concerns and to step in and save the service from collapse.

“Recent activity data shows that last year (22/23) alone, GP surgeries received a total of 27 million phone calls, with 19 million appointments offered, 1.3 million referrals to secondary care made and a total of 56 million prescription items issued all within a population of 3 million.

“Despite the remarkable efforts of hardworking GPs across Wales, the future of general practice hangs on a precipice because of longstanding underinvestment.

“The strain has been felt up and down the country, we have heard from GPs who have been unable to recruit permanent staff for years on end, examples of extreme burnout and a rising number of surgeries having to close their doors as a result leaving thousands of patients having to be treated elsewhere.'

The BMA union is calling on the Welsh Government to step in with the following rescue package:

Invest in the workforce of General Practice to allow the implementation of a national standard for a maximum number of patients that GPs can deal with during a working day to maintain safe and high-quality service delivery.

Produce a workforce strategy to ensure that Wales trains, recruits, and retains enough GPs to move toward the OECD average number of GPs per 1000 people. This must feature a renewed focus on retaining existing GPs and tackling the problems driving them out of the profession.

Address staff wellbeing by producing a long-term strategy to improve the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of the workforce.

Despite the figures from BMA Cymru Wales, the Welsh Government has said there has been an increase in the number of GPs in Wales over the last two years and in wider practice staff.

Figures for September 2022 show there were 1,974 GP practitioners, compared to 1,963 in September 2020 and 1,926 in 2017.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We greatly value the work GPs – and all healthcare staff in GP practices – do every day.

"We continue to take steps to reduce pressure on GPs, such as the introduction NHS 111 Wales and increasing the range of services community pharmacists can provide. The new Unified GP Contract will help to reduce bureaucracy and free up more time for GPs to see patients.

“We value our ongoing engagement with BMA Cymru Wales in working with us on solutions to long-standing sustainability issues in general practice.”

