Around 540 people are at risk of losing their jobs at a medical manufacturing plant in Bridgend.

American company Zimmer Biomet, which makes hip and knee replacements has announced a proposal to end manufacturing at its base in Bridgend.

The company has said its local leadership team has met with employees and union representative to advise them on the proposal and are beginning a consultation on potential alternatives to limit the loss of jobs.

In a statement, the company have said: "We recognise the effect a closure would have on team members and the community, and we are committed to treating people with dignity and respect, and to being as transparent as possible throughout the consultation.

"Our focus is on maintaining a robust supply chain and reliable delivery to our customers.

"If a decision is taken to proceed, we have planned how to transfer production safely and effectively to other locations in Zimmer Biomet’s global network.

"This announcement does not affect team members in our UK Commercial and R&D teams or at the Bridgend commercial distribution centre.

"We remain committed to customers, patients and team members in the UK, as we continue to invest in R&D and bring innovative solutions to market.

Wales' Economy Minister says he's "extremely disappointed" with the news.

In response to the situation, Wales' Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has said: “this is extremely disappointing news, and will be deeply concerning for staff at Zimmer Biomet and the wider community.

“The Welsh Government is now engaging with the company to understand the rationale for this decision and explore any options that exist to protect these jobs.

“Our priority now is to support the staff affected by today’s announcement. We will be working closely with Bridgend County Borough Council, the Department for Work and Pensions and the plant’s trade union to ensure employees receive the support they need.”

Commenting on the news, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Economy, Paul Davies MS:

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the workers and their families who will be impacted by this devastating news.

“The Welsh Government needs to immediately take steps to support those who now might need to find new jobs and assess the wider effect of these losses on the local community and economy.

“It is beyond disappointing that once again Wales is being hit by more shattering news, on top of figures which showed that unemployment grew in Wales but shrunk in other parts of the UK.

"The Labour Government must take action to focus on creating more jobs for local people, rather than on vanity projects that help no one.”

