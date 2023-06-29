The family of a 'beautiful' baby girl who died after a car collided with pedestrians outside a hospital said she brought "so much joy in her short life".

Eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall died at Bristol Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning (25 June) following a collision involving a car and pedestrians on Wednesday, 21 June.

In a tribute, her parents, Rob and Gwen Hall, said they are "absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli."

They continued: “She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life.

Mabli's parents said she was "adored" by her loved ones. Credit: Family photo

“We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her.”

Rob and Gwen added: “We would like to thank everyone who tried to help us at such a tragic time; the people who were there when it happened, the emergency services who came to our aid and the amazing staff at Withybush, the Heath in Cardiff and Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“Their strength and support allowed us to focus on Mabli.”

The driver of the white BMW involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.

Two other people injured in the crash, who police identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian, have been discharged from hospital.

An online fundraiser has raised more than £20,000 for the family.