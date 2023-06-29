Play Brightcove video

Campaigners are fighting to stop part of a popular park being developed into a sewage pumping station.

Approved plans for the sewage development at Hailey Park in Llandaff North is going to the civil courts.

Its after campaigners opposed to the plans have said the proposals should have been subject to more intense scrutiny.

They also allege that Cardiff Council's Planning Committee didn't have all the necessary information, including an environmental impact assessment, in front of them before making their decision.

Protesters held signs saying "see you in court" and "No, No Redrow".

The court case is being heard at Cardiff Civil and Family Justice Centre, Park Street, today (29 June) and tomorrow (30 June).

The Llandaff North Residents' Association announced in October 2022 that an application for a judicial review had been made after the Save Hailey Park campaign helped raise over £11,000.

What are the plans for Hailey Park?

Welsh Water submitted plans to Cardiff Council for the sewage pumping station in October 2021 - with the hope of allowing sewage from the Plasdwr development in Radyr to be transported to an existing sewage network.

The major housing development, which will eventually consist of about 7,000 homes, is situated on the opposite side of the River Taff to Hailey Park.

As there is not enough capacity at Cog Moors Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) to take on all of the sewage from Plasdwr, some will need to be transported to Cardiff WwTW.

Welsh Water said the pumping station is a key component of making this happen by allowing the excess waste, which is transported under the Taff from Plasdwr, to be pumped up to the existing sewage network to flow towards Cardiff WwTW.

Why is there opposition to the plans?

There is concerns from residents about potential bad smells, the creation of an eyesore and the loss of green space.

Many who live in Llandaff North, and from across Cardiff who regularly use Hailey Park, are also worried about the potential loss of natural habitats at the site proposed for development.

The pumping station, which will be 24m long and 21m wide, is earmarked for land at the Ty Mawr Road entrance to the park.

Welsh Water has proposed installing a green fence of about 2.5m in height which will be put around the site with the intention of making it blend in with the environment.

Welsh Water also argues that people will not be able to see the sewage pumps and should not expect to notice any smells or noises coming from them as they will be 20m underground.

However, campaigners opposed to the plans still maintain that the pumping station could be built somewhere else where it would be less intrusive.

They also argue that there should be a facility at Plasdwr itself to deal with the site's excess sewage and that Llandaff North should not be involved in the management of Plasdwr's waste at all.

Welsh Water said the proposed site for the pumping station was selected as the most appropriate after careful consideration of various locations.

They added that this was for a number of reasons, including its proximity to the existing wastewater network and that its location will cause minimal disruption during construction.

If the campaigners are successful in their legal challenge, Welsh Water would have to review their planning application and submit a new one.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The council awaits the outcome of the judicial review and is unable to comment further during the ongoing proceedings.”